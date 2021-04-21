LIVE

Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives

This Mediterranean lentil salad, with chopped veggies, feta cheese and a light dressing, is perfect to have on hand for a quick lunch.

Pam Lolley
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Credit: Jennifer Causey

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lentils, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, onion, feta and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl; set aside.

  • Whisk vinegar, shallot, garlic, honey and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil until well combined. Gently stir the dressing into the lentil mixture. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Tip

To cook lentils: Rinse 1 cup dry brown lentils. Place the lentils and 4 cups water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain well and spread evenly on a rimmed baking sheet. Refrigerate until cool, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 cup
Per Serving:
271 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 476mg; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 11g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 490IU; potassium 528mg.
