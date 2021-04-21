LIVE

Strawberry-Rhubarb Shrub Cocktail

This strawberry-rhubarb honey shrub cocktail celebrates the arrival of spring with a tangy, refreshing gin cooler. The sweet-and-sour flavors of fresh strawberries and rhubarb are enhanced by honey in a quick-cooked shrub syrup.

Amy Traynor
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Ingredients

Strawberry-Rhubarb Shrub Syrup
Cocktail

Directions

  • To prepare shrub syrup: Combine honey and vinegar in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until the honey dissolves. Add strawberries and rhubarb; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer; cook, stirring frequently, until the fruit begins to break down, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool for about 15 minutes.

  • Pour the cooled syrup through a fine-mesh strainer; discard solids. You will have about 1 cup of syrup; refrigerate any extra in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

  • To prepare cocktail: Fill a highball glass with ice. Add gin and 1 ounce of the shrub syrup; stir to chill. Top with sparkling water and stir gently to combine. Garnish with a strawberry, rhubarb ribbon and/or basil leaves, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate leftover syrup in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

Tip

To make a rhubarb ribbon for garnish, use a vegetable peeler to take a long strip off a rhubarb stalk.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cocktail
Per Serving:
181 calories; sodium 3mg; carbohydrates 20g; sugars 19g; vitamin a iu 18IU; potassium 98mg.
