Acorn Squash Casserole

Rating: Unrated

This acorn squash casserole is smooth and creamy. The Parmesan cheese gives it the perfect amount of savoriness, while the breadcrumbs add an herby crunch. This easy casserole would be great with any fall meal, and is sure to become a new Thanksgiving favorite.

Jasmine Smith
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10

  • Preheat oven to 425°F with rack in upper third of oven. Line a large baking sheet with foil. Place squash halves, cut-side up, on the prepared baking sheet; brush with oil. Roast until tender, about 40 minutes. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

  • Scoop the squash flesh into a large bowl. Mash with a potato masher or a large fork until smooth. Add milk, eggs, shallot, garlic, 1/3 cup Parmesan, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; stir until well combined. Pour the mixture into a lightly greased 7-by-11-inch baking dish.

  • Combine breadcrumbs, butter, parsley, sage, rosemary and the remaining 1/3 cup Parmesan and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture in an even layer over the squash mixture. Bake until set, 28 to 30 minutes. Switch oven to broil; broil the casserole until the topping is golden brown, 1 to 3 minutes.

Prepare casserole through Step 2 up to 2 days in advance; cover and refrigerate. When ready to serve, remove from refrigerator while oven preheats and proceed with Step 3.

To make fresh breadcrumbs, tear 2 1/2 oz. whole-wheat sourdough (or regular whole-wheat bread, about 2 slices) into large pieces and place in a food processor. Pulse until coarse crumbs form.

Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
166 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 49mg; sodium 324mg; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 6g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 775IU; potassium 546mg.
