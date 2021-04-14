Broiled Cauliflower "Mac" & Cheese
We replaced pasta with cauliflower in this creamy low-carb "mac" and cheese. A sprinkle of Parmesan on top and a quick trip under the broiler gives this cheesy side dish a savory, crispy crust.
EatingWell.com, April 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
215 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 376mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 11g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 8g; vitamin a iu 579IU; potassium 434mg.