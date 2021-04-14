LIVE

Broiled Cauliflower "Mac" & Cheese

We replaced pasta with cauliflower in this creamy low-carb "mac" and cheese. A sprinkle of Parmesan on top and a quick trip under the broiler gives this cheesy side dish a savory, crispy crust.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Recipe Summary

30 mins
30 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in upper third of oven. Preheat broiler to high.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add cauliflower and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 1/4 cups milk in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat until steaming. Whisk the remaining 1/4 cup milk, cornstarch and dry mustard together in a small bowl until smooth. Add to the hot milk and cook, whisking constantly, until the sauce bubbles and thickens, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in pepper and salt, then whisk in Cheddar and cream cheese until melted and smooth. Add the cauliflower and stir to coat. Sprinkle Parmesan evenly over the top and broil until browned in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Garnish with chives, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
215 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 376mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 11g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 8g; vitamin a iu 579IU; potassium 434mg.
