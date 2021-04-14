Broiled Cauliflower "Mac" & Cheese

Meanwhile, heat 1 1/4 cups milk in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat until steaming. Whisk the remaining 1/4 cup milk, cornstarch and dry mustard together in a small bowl until smooth. Add to the hot milk and cook, whisking constantly, until the sauce bubbles and thickens, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in pepper and salt, then whisk in Cheddar and cream cheese until melted and smooth. Add the cauliflower and stir to coat. Sprinkle Parmesan evenly over the top and broil until browned in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Garnish with chives, if desired.