Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta

Recipe is for non cooks. It’s okay nothing fantastic. Quick week night. Would have been better if you cooked the pasta separately (1 extra dish). No need to cook the feta. Doesn’t add any additional flavour. Suggest sautéed onions garlic capsicum chilli and any other veggie. Cook pasta a few minutes shy of done. Drain pasta. Mix sautéed veggies and spinach break up feta and put in preheated oven uncovered with a few fresh mini tomatoes. Cook 20 minutes or so until hot. Grate fresh yummy cheese over the top return to oven until bubbling. Take out of oven and rest for a few minutes. Serve with vinaigrette salad. Would have been much nicer. Not much more effort and would have elevated the dish. Happy cooking.