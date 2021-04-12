Blackberry Muffins
These blackberry muffins are perfect for an on-the-go breakfast. The batter is lightly flavored with cloves, while almonds on top give them a savory, nutty crunch. Fresh blackberries add a burst of sweetness in every bite.
EatingWell.com, April 2021
To make ahead
Let cool completely, about 45 minutes, before storing in airtight container for up to 3 days.
Serving Size: 1 muffin
247 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 224mg; carbohydrates 41g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 5g; sugars 21g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 76IU; potassium 76mg.