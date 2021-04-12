Blackberry Muffins

Rating: Unrated

These blackberry muffins are perfect for an on-the-go breakfast. The batter is lightly flavored with cloves, while almonds on top give them a savory, nutty crunch. Fresh blackberries add a burst of sweetness in every bite.

Melissa Gray
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Whisk 2 1/4 cups flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cloves in a large bowl.

  • Whisk buttermilk, oil and vanilla in a medium bowl until well combined. Create a well in the center of the flour mixture; add the buttermilk mixture and stir just until combined. Toss blackberries with the remaining 1/4 cup flour in a small bowl until fully coated. Gently fold the coated blackberries and any excess flour into the batter just until combined.

  • Divide the batter evenly among the prepared muffin cups (a heaping 1/4 cup each); sprinkle with almonds and turbinado sugar. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Let the muffins cool in the pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes before serving.

To make ahead

Let cool completely, about 45 minutes, before storing in airtight container for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 muffin
Per Serving:
247 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 224mg; carbohydrates 41g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 5g; sugars 21g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 76IU; potassium 76mg.
