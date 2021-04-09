Cacio e Pepe
When making this elemental Roman pasta, most people focus on the cheese (cacio), with purists arguing for youngish pecorino Romano. But the peppercorns (pepe) are also essential to this dish, so it's a great time to try a single-origin variety. Boiling down some reserved pasta-cooking water before mixing with the al dente spaghetti concentrates the starch for an even more luscious sauce. Look for a hard grating cheese made without rennet if you want to keep it truly vegetarian.
EatingWell Magazine, May 2021
Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
322 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 464mg; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 12g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 10IU; potassium 271mg.