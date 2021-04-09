Pork Satay with Spicy Sweet Soy Dipping Sauce

Freshly grinding the spices yields a much tastier pork satay. Indonesian sweet kecap manis soy sauce is typically called for in this dipping sauce, but can be hard to find. Here, we spice up tamari (or soy sauce) and molasses for a similar flavor.

Andrea Nguyen
EatingWell Magazine, May 2021

Gallery

Credit: Ryan Liebe

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grind coriander, cumin and fennel seeds in a mini food processor to a fine texture, about 1 minute. Transfer 1/4 teaspoon of the mixture to a small microwave-safe bowl. Add shallot, lemongrass, 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, sugar, turmeric, salt and water to the food processor. Process, scraping down the sides as needed, until a coarse paste forms. (Alternatively, crush the spices and aromatics with a mortar and pestle.)

    Advertisement

  • Place pork in a medium bowl, scrape the seasoning paste onto it and massage to coat well. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight.

  • Meanwhile, add molasses (or honey) and tamari (or soy sauce) to the reserved ¼ teaspoon spice mix. Microwave on High until bubbling, 15 to 30 seconds. Let cool for 5 minutes. Stir in lime juice and Fresno (or jalapeño) pepper.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Divide the pork among 4 metal or bamboo skewers, pressing the pieces together to form a column. Brush the pork with the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil. Grill the skewers, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer registers 145°F, about 6 minutes. Serve with the sauce and cucumbers. Garnish with lime wedges and cilantro, if desired.

To make ahead

Marinate pork (Steps 1-2) overnight.

Equipment

4 metal or bamboo skewers

Tip

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. pork, 2 Tbsp. sauce & 1/2 cup cucumbers
Per Serving:
409 calories; fat 27g; cholesterol 86mg; sodium 700mg; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 24g; sugars 11g; niacin equivalents 4mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 228IU; potassium 535mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/30/2022