Chocolate Chip Almond Butter Cookies
Natural almond butter gives these gluten-free cookies a wonderfully rich flavor and tender, slightly chewy texture. Folding in chopped toasted almonds along with mini chocolate chips ensures plenty of chocolate and crunch in every bite.
Here's how we made over this recipe to be healthy and diabetes-friendly:
1. We cut back on sugar, but kept these naturally delicious, thanks to almond butter's inherent sweetness and chocolate's rich flavor. Most cookie recipes call for a combination of granulated and brown sugar, and often in amounts that double what we use in this recipe. Thanks to our modifications, we were able to keep each cookie to 15 grams of carbohydrates.
2. We replaced all of the regular flour with just a few tablespoons of almond flour. Traditional cookie recipes use all-purpose flour, which translates to a more significant carbohydrate impact. This swap not only cuts down on carbs, it also makes these cookies gluten-free.
3. We kept the portion size modest. By measuring out the dough into even portions using a tablespoon measure, we ensured that each cookie in the batch is perfectly sized, at about 3 inches in diameter.
4. We used chopped almonds to top each cookie, for additional crunch and flavor. Toasting the nuts before adding them deepens their almond flavor and that delightful crunch. To toast nuts, spread them in a single layer in a skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring or shaking the pan occasionally, until golden and fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl or plate to cool.
Tips From the EatingWell Test Kitchen
If I'm vegan, can I still make these cookies?
It's super easy to make these cookies vegan-friendly. Simply swap out the chocolate chips for vegan chocolate chips, then you're good to go!
I love having frozen cookie dough on hand; can I freeze this dough?
We love having a freezer stocked with cookie dough, too. Before freezing, shape the dough into balls as directed in the recipe. Place the balls on a baking sheet and freeze until firm, about 4 hours. Transfer to a freezer-safe bag, seal, freeze and enjoy within 3 months.
Can I double this recipe?
We think you should! If you don't want to bake them right away, roll them, store them in an airtight container in your refrigerator and bake within 3 days. Otherwise, follow the directions above for freezing.
Can I swap in a different nut butter?
While we haven't tested this swap ourselves, you can certainly give it a try. Make sure you use a nut butter that is labeled "natural" and confirm that ingredients are just nuts and salt (or no salt). If you have an almond allergy, note that this recipe also contains almond flour, so you'll need to find an alternative for that. You can experiment with other nut or seed flours.
Having diabetes doesn't mean you have to give up all of your favorite foods. You just need the know-how (and easy cooking tips) to make better choices. In Make Over My Recipe, a fun cooking show geared toward beginner cooks, Mila Clarke takes classics like mac and cheese, meatloaf, brownies and more comfort foods and uses simple tricks to make them healthier—but just as delicious as ever.
Toasting nuts deepens the flavor and gives them a crisp, delightful crunch. To toast nuts, spread in a single layer in a small baking pan and bake in a 350°F oven until golden and fragrant, 5 to 7 minutes, stirring the nuts or shaking the pan once. Transfer to a small bowl or plate to cool.
To make ahead: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.