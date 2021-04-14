Chocolate Chip Almond Butter Cookies

Natural almond butter gives these gluten-free cookies a wonderfully rich flavor and tender, slightly chewy texture. Folding in chopped toasted almonds along with mini chocolate chips ensures plenty of chocolate and crunch in every bite.

Mila Clarke and Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
20

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Here's how we made over this recipe to be healthy and diabetes-friendly:

1. We cut back on sugar, but kept these naturally delicious, thanks to almond butter's inherent sweetness and chocolate's rich flavor. Most cookie recipes call for a combination of granulated and brown sugar, and often in amounts that double what we use in this recipe. Thanks to our modifications, we were able to keep each cookie to 15 grams of carbohydrates. 

2. We replaced all of the regular flour with just a few tablespoons of almond flour. Traditional cookie recipes use all-purpose flour, which translates to a more significant carbohydrate impact.​​ This swap not only cuts down on carbs, it also makes these cookies gluten-free. 

3. We kept the portion size modest. By measuring out the dough into even portions using a tablespoon measure, we ensured that each cookie in the batch is perfectly sized, at about 3 inches in diameter.

4. We used chopped almonds to top each cookie, for additional crunch and flavor. Toasting the nuts before adding them deepens their almond flavor and that delightful crunch. To toast nuts, spread them in a single layer in a skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring or shaking the pan occasionally, until golden and fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl or plate to cool.

Tips From the EatingWell Test Kitchen

If I'm vegan, can I still make these cookies? 

It's super easy to make these cookies vegan-friendly. Simply swap out the chocolate chips for vegan chocolate chips, then you're good to go!

I love having frozen cookie dough on hand; can I freeze this dough? 

We love having a freezer stocked with cookie dough, too. Before freezing, shape the dough into balls as directed in the recipe. Place the balls on a baking sheet and freeze until firm, about 4 hours. Transfer to a freezer-safe bag, seal, freeze and enjoy within 3 months. 

Credit: Ali Redmond

Can I double this recipe?

We think you should! If you don't want to bake them right away, roll them, store them in an airtight container in your refrigerator and bake within 3 days. Otherwise, follow the directions above for freezing.

Credit: Ali Redmond

Can I swap in a different nut butter? 

While we haven't tested this swap ourselves, you can certainly give it a try. Make sure you use a nut butter that is labeled "natural" and confirm that ingredients are just nuts and salt (or no salt). If you have an almond allergy, note that this recipe also contains almond flour, so you'll need to find an alternative for that. You can experiment with other nut or seed flours. 

Having diabetes doesn't mean you have to give up all of your favorite foods. You just need the know-how (and easy cooking tips) to make better choices. In Make Over My Recipe, a fun cooking show geared toward beginner cooks, Mila Clarke takes classics like mac and cheese, meatloaf, brownies and more comfort foods and uses simple tricks to make them healthier—but just as delicious as ever.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Whisk ground flaxseed, water and vanilla in a large bowl; let stand for 3 minutes.

  • Add almond butter, brown sugar, baking soda and salt; stir until well combined. Sprinkle in almond flour and mix until it disappears into the batter.

  • Reserve 2 tablespoons almonds, then fold the remaining almonds into the batter along with chocolate chips.

  • Scoop out 2 tablespoons of dough per cookie, roll into balls and place 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Press gently to flatten slightly. Top each cookie with a sprinkle of the reserved chopped almonds; press gently to adhere.

  • Bake until just browned on the edges and bottoms, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheets for 3 to 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. The cookies will continue to firm up as they cool.

Equipment

Parchment paper

Tip

Toasting nuts deepens the flavor and gives them a crisp, delightful crunch. To toast nuts, spread in a single layer in a small baking pan and bake in a 350°F oven until golden and fragrant, 5 to 7 minutes, stirring the nuts or shaking the pan once. Transfer to a small bowl or plate to cool.

To make ahead: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cookie
Per Serving:
165 calories; fat 11g; sodium 124mg; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 4g; sugars 12g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; potassium 162mg.
