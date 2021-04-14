Here's how we made over this recipe to be healthy and diabetes-friendly:

1. We cut back on sugar, but kept these naturally delicious, thanks to almond butter's inherent sweetness and chocolate's rich flavor. Most cookie recipes call for a combination of granulated and brown sugar, and often in amounts that double what we use in this recipe. Thanks to our modifications, we were able to keep each cookie to 15 grams of carbohydrates.

2. We replaced all of the regular flour with just a few tablespoons of almond flour. Traditional cookie recipes use all-purpose flour, which translates to a more significant carbohydrate impact.​​ This swap not only cuts down on carbs, it also makes these cookies gluten-free.

3. We kept the portion size modest. By measuring out the dough into even portions using a tablespoon measure, we ensured that each cookie in the batch is perfectly sized, at about 3 inches in diameter.

4. We used chopped almonds to top each cookie, for additional crunch and flavor. Toasting the nuts before adding them deepens their almond flavor and that delightful crunch. To toast nuts, spread them in a single layer in a skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring or shaking the pan occasionally, until golden and fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl or plate to cool.

Tips From the EatingWell Test Kitchen

If I'm vegan, can I still make these cookies?

It's super easy to make these cookies vegan-friendly. Simply swap out the chocolate chips for vegan chocolate chips, then you're good to go!

I love having frozen cookie dough on hand; can I freeze this dough?

We love having a freezer stocked with cookie dough, too. Before freezing, shape the dough into balls as directed in the recipe. Place the balls on a baking sheet and freeze until firm, about 4 hours. Transfer to a freezer-safe bag, seal, freeze and enjoy within 3 months.

chocolate chip almond butter cookies process shot on sheetpan Credit: Ali Redmond

Can I double this recipe?

We think you should! If you don't want to bake them right away, roll them, store them in an airtight container in your refrigerator and bake within 3 days. Otherwise, follow the directions above for freezing.

chocolate chip almond butter cookies in freezer container Credit: Ali Redmond

Can I swap in a different nut butter?

While we haven't tested this swap ourselves, you can certainly give it a try. Make sure you use a nut butter that is labeled "natural" and confirm that ingredients are just nuts and salt (or no salt). If you have an almond allergy, note that this recipe also contains almond flour, so you'll need to find an alternative for that. You can experiment with other nut or seed flours.