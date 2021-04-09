Quadradinhos de Laranja (Little Squares of Orange)

Orange lovers rejoice! This cake—one of the traditional yellow-hued sweets of Lisbon—is packed with sunny flavor thanks to loads of zest plus it's drenched with orange syrup after coming out of the oven. Tightly wrap any leftovers with plastic wrap to prevent them from drying out. We added a touch of whole-wheat flour to help balance the sweetness. This recipe is part of Brooke Siem's Grandmother Project. Learn more about this recipe and other recipes Siem learned to make in the article How Cooking Connected One Chef with Grandmothers Across the World.

Brooke Siem and Isabel Martins
EatingWell Magazine, May 2021

Gallery

Credit: Penny De Los Santos

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
48

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Line with parchment paper, leaving about 1 inch overhanging the long sides. Coat the parchment with cooking spray.

  • Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.

  • Beat egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, or in a large bowl with an electric mixer, on low speed until the whites begin to froth, about 1 minute. Increase the speed to medium and beat until foamy and doubled in size, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium-high and beat until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer the egg whites to a clean bowl and set aside.

  • Wash and dry the mixing bowl (if using a stand mixer, switch to the paddle attachment). Beat 1 1/4 cups sugar and butter in the bowl on medium speed until creamy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add egg yolks one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Beat in orange zest, scraping down the sides as needed. With the mixer on low speed, add the flour mixture, one-third at a time, beating until just combined.

  • Using a flexible spatula, gently fold the egg whites into the batter. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread into an even layer.

  • Bake until the cake is light golden and the top springs back when touched lightly, 25 to 35 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine orange juice and the remaining 1/3 cup sugar in a small bowl. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.

  • While the cake is hot, brush with the orange syrup. Let cool for 15 minutes. Lift the cake out of the pan with the parchment and transfer to a cutting board. Cut into 1 1/2-inch squares.

Equipment

Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 square
Per Serving:
59 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 26mg; carbohydrates 9g; protein 1g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 87IU; potassium 12mg.
