Quadradinhos de Laranja (Little Squares of Orange)

Orange lovers rejoice! This cake—one of the traditional yellow-hued sweets of Lisbon—is packed with sunny flavor thanks to loads of zest plus it's drenched with orange syrup after coming out of the oven. Tightly wrap any leftovers with plastic wrap to prevent them from drying out. We added a touch of whole-wheat flour to help balance the sweetness. This recipe is part of Brooke Siem's Grandmother Project. Learn more about this recipe and other recipes Siem learned to make in the article How Cooking Connected One Chef with Grandmothers Across the World.