Budin de Pan (Bread Pudding)

Brooke Siem baked with grandmothers around the world for her Grandmother Project, including with Sofy in Buenos Aires, where she learned this Argentinian take on bread pudding. It tastes like a magical mashup of French toast, cheesecake and flan. The caramel is made directly in the pan you bake the pudding in (one less dish to wash!), so you’ll need a metal cake pan or pie plate. Sofy uses Wonder Bread, but any soft white sandwich bread will produce luscious results.

Brooke Siem and Sofy Goransky
EatingWell Magazine, May 2021

Credit: Penny De Los Santos

20 mins
1 hr 20 mins
12
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Put a kettle of water on to boil for the water bath.

  • Add 3/4 cup sugar to a 9-inch metal cake or pie pan (not nonstick) and place it directly on a stovetop burner at medium heat. Hold the pan with tongs and tilt and rotate as the sugar melts. Cook until the sugar is dissolved completely and the syrup just starts to turn a light golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Let cool while you prepare the batter.

  • Combine eggs, milk, sour cream, bread, vanilla and the remaining 1/2 cup sugar in a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour the batter over the caramel and cover the pan with foil.

  • Place the pan in a larger baking pan. Pour in enough boiling water to come halfway up the sides of the cake or pie pan. Carefully transfer the baking pan to the oven. Bake until the pudding is springy to the touch, about 1 hour.

  • Remove the pudding from the water bath, uncover and immediately run a knife around the edge. Place a serving plate upside-down on it, then invert the pudding onto the plate. Spoon any remaining caramel over the top. Let cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
206 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 57mg; sodium 166mg; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 5g; sugars 24g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 142IU; potassium 117mg.
