Castagnaccio (Chestnut Cake)
Sweets not your thing? This cake, a specialty of northern Italy, is almost savory, flavored with rosemary and pine nuts, and gets just a touch of sweetness from plumped raisins, with no added sugar. Chestnut flour tends to clump together, so for the best texture don't skip the sifting step. This recipe is part of Brooke Siem's Grandmother Project. Learn more about this recipe and other recipes Siem learned to make in the article How Cooking Connected One Chef with Grandmothers Across the World.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
Made from dried chestnuts, this gluten-free flour (find it online) has a delightful toasted-chestnut aroma. Since it has a tendency to compact and clump together, it's important to sift the chestnut flour after measuring. Also note: like whole-wheat flour, it spoils easily, so store it in the freezer.
To make ahead
Store covered at room temperature for up to 4 days.