Baked Tomato & Feta Pasta

Tomatoes and briny feta cheese form the base of the sauce that coats the pasta in this easy one-pan meal. Enjoy on its own as a vegetarian dinner or top with grilled chicken for some extra protein.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
  • Preheat oven to 400°F.

  • Toss tomatoes, oil, thyme (or oregano), crushed red pepper and salt together in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place feta in the center. Bake until the tomatoes are broken down and bubbling, about 30 minutes.

  • Add pasta to the baking dish. Whisk boiling water, tomato paste and garlic together in a measuring cup and pour it over the pasta. Stir to combine. Carefully cover with foil and bake until the pasta is tender, about 18 minutes. Remove from the oven and stir. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Serving Size: 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
453 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 32mg; sodium 485mg; carbohydrates 51g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 14g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 4mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 1365IU; potassium 499mg.
