Baked Tomato & Feta Pasta
Tomatoes and briny feta cheese form the base of the sauce that coats the pasta in this easy one-pan meal. Enjoy on its own as a vegetarian dinner or top with grilled chicken for some extra protein.
EatingWell.com, April 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
453 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 32mg; sodium 485mg; carbohydrates 51g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 14g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 4mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 1365IU; potassium 499mg.