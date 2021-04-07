Salami, Egg & Provolone Sandwich

Rating: Unrated

Bring Italian-style flavors to this protein-packed breakfast sandwich that is perfect for everything from on-the-go mornings to brunch.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, May 2021

Credit: Ted and Chelsea Cavanaugh

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Profile:
Low-Calorie
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a small nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add egg and cook, tilting the pan and lifting the edges to let the egg run under, until the egg forms a thin even layer. Continue to cook, reducing the heat if starting to brown, until the omelet is just slightly wet, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Split roll and hollow it out (reserve the extra breadcrumbs for another use). Spread olive salad (or muffuletta mix) over 1 roll half. Top with cheese, salami and the omelet.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 sandwich
Per Serving:
312 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 223mg; sodium 857mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 18g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 9g; vitamin a iu 1083IU; potassium 159mg.
