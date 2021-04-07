Crispy Veggie Buns

These Chinese vegetable buns are filled with a savory blend of cabbage, bok choy and onion and seasoned with garlic, ginger and basil. They are then pan-cooked until puffy and crisped on the outside. Serve them as part of a dim sum spread with dumplings and other small dishes. These buns are great on their own, but to amp up their flavor, serve them with soy sauce with a splash of black vinegar for dipping (rice vinegar will also work in a pinch).

Molly Yeh
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Credit: Megan O. Steintrager

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
10
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Vegetarian
Vegan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Dough
Filling

Directions

  • To prepare dough: Combine all-purpose flour, cake flour, sugar, yeast and 3/4 teaspoon salt in the bowl of a stand mixer and whisk to combine. Add warm water and shortening and mix with the dough hook for 10 minutes. Transfer to an oiled bowl, cover and let rise until doubled in size, 1 to 2 hours.

  • Meanwhile to prepare the filling: Preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Spread cabbage, bok choy, onion, scallions, chiles to taste, garlic and ginger in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle 1 tablespoon peanut oil over the vegetables and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast until cooked down and lightly browned, about 45 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent burning. Transfer to a large bowl. Add basil, sesame oil, soy sauce and rice vinegar. Refrigerate until ready to form buns.

  • When the dough has risen, transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead for 2 to 3 minutes, dusting with flour if sticky. Divide the dough into 10 balls. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

  • To form each dumpling, flatten each ball into a 4-inch circle and fill with 2 to 3 tablespoons of the filling. Pinch the edges together to seal and twist (it will seem like too much filling but the dough is stretchy enough to hold it). Place the buns on a baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap or a clean towel and let rest for 30 minutes.

  • Heat the remaining 3 tablespoons peanut oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. When the oil is shimmery, add the buns, seam-side down. Cook until golden on the first side, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and add about 1 cup water to the pan (carefully because it will get a little spitty). Cover immediately and let the buns steam until puffy, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove cover and continue to cook until the water is gone, 3 to 5 minutes, lifting the buns to be sure the bottoms don't burn. Serve with soy sauce and black vinegar.

To make ahead

Filling (Step 3) can be made up to 1 day ahead. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 bun
Per Serving:
196 calories; fat 8g; sodium 301mg; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 3g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 497IU; potassium 142mg.
Reviews

Reviews:
