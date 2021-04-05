Smashed Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated

Southwestern spices coat slices of sweet potato that are baked, smashed and then broiled to create a light, crispy exterior. A sprinkle of flaky sea salt finishes the dish.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

active:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Vegan
  • Position oven rack 6 inches from broiler. Preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Stir oil, chili powder, cumin, salt, chipotle and garlic powder together in a small bowl. Space sweet potato rounds evenly on a large rimmed baking sheet. Brush both sides of the rounds with the spice mixture. Bake until just tender, 15 to 18 minutes. Remove from oven.

  • Set broiler to high. Mash each sweet potato with the bottom of a mason jar or sturdy glass. Broil until browned in spots and crispy on the edges, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with salt, if desired.

Serving Size: 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
199 calories; fat 7g; sodium 219mg; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 3g; sugars 10g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 29160IU; potassium 727mg.
