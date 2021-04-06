How to Make a Healthy Breakfast Sandwich

When it comes to breakfast sandwich recipes, there are endless combinations to try. Get our expert tips and swaps for crafting a healthy breakfast sandwich. Use these guidelines to make our California-Style Breakfast Sandwich or apply them to another recipe for an equally delicious start to your morning.

The Base

An everything bagel thin acts as the base for this breakfast sandwich. Toasting the bagel thin solidifies its structure, adds texture and ensures that it won't get soggy under the weight of the toppings. While the everything bagel seasoning adds another layer of flavor, you could also swap in a plain bagel, if desired. Or, swap out the bagel thin entirely and use an English muffin, roll or pita (look for whole-wheat ones, if possible).

The Egg

Eggs are an important part of any breakfast sandwich. They're a great source of protein (FYI: one large egg has about 6 grams of protein) and are packed with vitamin B12 and choline. Plus, eggs can be cooked in a variety of ways. We opt for a fried egg in this sandwich, but you can scramble it, boil it, poach it or fold it into an omelet.

The Cheese

Whether you opt for a slice of Monterey Jack, like we use here, or a sprinkle of feta, cheese is a welcome addition. If you're looking to add a creamy element, you can swap in cream cheese. For even more savoriness, try a flavored cream cheese like chive & onion or veggie.

The Toppings

When it comes to toppings, the more the merrier. This healthy breakfast sandwich features alfalfa sprouts, red onion, avocado and a creamy mayo. Avocado and mayo add a creamy element while red onion provides a welcome crunch. If you're looking to make a swap, other veggies like cucumber, lettuce, tomato, arugula or olives would all be delicious.