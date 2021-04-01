Gin & Blackberry Spritz

Rating: Unrated

This "berry" fresh spritzer is light and satisfying and really can be enjoyed year-round. It gets its beautiful color from muddled blackberries and its kick from gin (or vodka). Top it off with a little soda water and there you have it! We intentionally kept the added sugar out of this cocktail, but if you want a little sweetness, stir in some honey.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Vegan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Muddle blackberries in a cocktail shaker. Add gin and ice; cover and shake until frosty. Strain into an ice-filled glass. Top off with soda water and garnish with more blackberries and a rosemary sprig, if desired.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; sodium 38mg; carbohydrates 2g; sugars 2g; vitamin a iu 38IU; potassium 47mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 04/04/2021