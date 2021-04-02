Roasted Salmon & Asparagus with Sauce Gribiche

Gribiche is a classic French sauce made with pantry items including capers, cornichons and Dijon mustard, plus fresh parsley and hard-boiled eggs. It’s often served with cold meats or vegetables, but here we pair it with roasted fish and asparagus for a bright and acidic burst of flavor.

Joy Howard
EatingWell Magazine, May 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

active:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Gluten-Free
Low-Calorie
Low Carbohydrate
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with foil.

  • Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Carefully add eggs, cover and steam for 10 minutes. Immediately transfer to a large bowl of ice water.

  • Meanwhile, place salmon on the prepared baking sheet. Brush with 2 teaspoons oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Toss asparagus with 1 teaspoon oil on another rimmed baking sheet. Roast the salmon on the upper rack until cooked through and the center is opaque, 8 to 12 minutes, depending on thickness. Roast the asparagus on the lower rack until bright green and tender-crisp, about 8 minutes.

  • Peel the eggs and place in a medium bowl. Coarsely mash with a potato masher or fork. Stir in vinegar, parsley, capers, cornichons and mustard along with the remaining 5 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Serve the salmon and asparagus with the sauce.

Serving Size: 4 oz. salmon, 1 cup asparagus & 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
422 calories; fat 29g; cholesterol 159mg; sodium 364mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 34g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 11mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 1412IU; potassium 827mg.
