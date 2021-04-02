Roasted Salmon & Asparagus with Sauce Gribiche

Meanwhile, place salmon on the prepared baking sheet. Brush with 2 teaspoons oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Toss asparagus with 1 teaspoon oil on another rimmed baking sheet. Roast the salmon on the upper rack until cooked through and the center is opaque, 8 to 12 minutes, depending on thickness. Roast the asparagus on the lower rack until bright green and tender-crisp, about 8 minutes.