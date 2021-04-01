Arugula & Potato Salad with Herbs

Capers and mustard add tanginess to this creamy salad, while chives, dill and parsley add fresh flavor and a splash of color.

Rachel Stearns
EatingWell Magazine, May 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add potatoes, cover and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, yogurt, lemon juice, mustard, capers, chives, dill, parsley, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

  • Add the potatoes to the dressing and toss to coat. Add arugula and gently toss again. Garnish with more dill, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
168 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 359mg; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 3g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 431IU; potassium 428mg.
