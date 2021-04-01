Parmesan-Crusted Cauliflower with White Beans & Tomatoes

Place cornstarch in a shallow dish. Lightly beat eggs with 1/8 teaspoon salt in another shallow dish. Combine panko, Parmesan and pepper in a third shallow dish. Dredge each cauliflower steak in the cornstarch, shaking off any excess. Dip in the egg and let any excess drip off. Coat with the panko mixture. Place on the prepared pan. Generously coat both sides of the cauliflower with cooking spray.