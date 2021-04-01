Parmesan-Crusted Cauliflower with White Beans & Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated

This Parmesan-crusted cauliflower makes a flavorful and hearty vegetarian main that is ready in under an hour. A generous amount of cooking spray helps the panko breadcrumb coating on these cauliflower steaks get nice and crispy.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, May 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

35 mins
55 mins
4
High Fiber
Low-Calorie
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Generously coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Remove any leaves from cauliflower, but leave stems intact. With the heads stem-side up, use a large chef’s knife to cut each through the stem into 2 equal halves. Cut a 1-inch-thick slice from each half. (Reserve the remaining cauliflower for another use.)

  • Place cornstarch in a shallow dish. Lightly beat eggs with 1/8 teaspoon salt in another shallow dish. Combine panko, Parmesan and pepper in a third shallow dish. Dredge each cauliflower steak in the cornstarch, shaking off any excess. Dip in the egg and let any excess drip off. Coat with the panko mixture. Place on the prepared pan. Generously coat both sides of the cauliflower with cooking spray.

  • Bake, flipping the cauliflower and rotating the pan from front to back halfway through, until the cauliflower is tender and the coating is crispy, 45 to 55 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they just start to burst, about 3 minutes. Add wine and cook until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Stir in beans, garlic, herbs, crushed red pepper and the remaining pinch of salt. Remove from heat and cover to keep warm.

  • Serve the tomato ragout with the cauliflower.

395 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 59mg; sodium 522mg; carbohydrates 48g; dietary fiber 12g; protein 17g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 854IU; potassium 1236mg.
