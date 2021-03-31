Grilled Shrimp Tostadas

Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don’t steam.

Devon O'Brien
EatingWell Magazine, May 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Low-Calorie
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Toss shrimp with 1 tablespoon oil, chile-lime seasoning and garlic powder in a large bowl. Thread onto four 12-inch metal skewers. Brush both sides of each tortilla with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

  • Grill the shrimp until lightly browned and cooked through, flipping once, about 4 minutes. Grill the tortillas until lightly charred and crispy, flipping once, about 2 minutes.

  • Top the tortillas with cabbage, guacamole, jalapeño and the grilled shrimp. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with cotija and sour cream, if desired.

Equipment

Four 12-inch metal skewers

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 tostadas
Per Serving:
364 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 183mg; sodium 629mg; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 27g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 467IU; potassium 739mg.
Reviews

