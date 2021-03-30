Lemon-Raspberry Ricotta Pound Cake

This sweet lemon-raspberry pound cake is packed with zingy lemon and fruity raspberries. Ricotta cheese adds a rich flavor and texture without the typical pound of butter used in traditional pound cakes. Enjoy a slice as an easy brunch treat or evening dessert.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, August 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
12
Nutrition Profile:
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

  • Beat granulated sugar and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until creamy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until fully incorporated. Reduce the mixer speed to medium-low and beat in ricotta, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla until combined.

  • Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder and salt together in a medium bowl. Add to the ricotta mixture and beat on low speed until almost combined. Gently fold raspberries into the batter. Transfer to the prepared pan.

  • Bake until browned around the edges and a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean, 1 hour to 1 hour and 10 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Run a knife around the edges to loosen the cake, then invert onto the rack. Carefully turn the cake right-side up. Let cool completely.

  • Whisk confectioners' sugar and the remaining 2 teaspoons lemon juice in a small bowl until smooth. Brush the glaze on the cooled cake.

To make ahead

Using toothpicks to hold the plastic wrap away from the glaze, loosely wrap the cake and store at room temperature for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
206 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 67mg; sodium 190mg; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 5g; sugars 15g; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 291IU.
