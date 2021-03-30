Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders with Snap Pea Slaw
The buttermilk marinade lets these fried chicken tenders get crispy on the outside and stay deliciously juicy on the inside. The fresh crunchy slaw helps balance the richness of the chicken. Don’t have buttermilk on hand? Make a substitute by mixing the equivalent amount of milk with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar.
EatingWell Magazine, May 2021
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Serving Size: 3 oz. chicken & 1 cup slaw
398 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 68mg; sodium 644mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 27g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 11mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 5201IU.