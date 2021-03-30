Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders with Snap Pea Slaw

Rating: Unrated

The buttermilk marinade lets these fried chicken tenders get crispy on the outside and stay deliciously juicy on the inside. The fresh crunchy slaw helps balance the richness of the chicken. Don’t have buttermilk on hand? Make a substitute by mixing the equivalent amount of milk with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, May 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

40 mins
40 mins
4
Soy-Free
  • Combine 1 cup buttermilk, garlic powder, 3/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a shallow dish. Add chicken, turn to coat and let marinate for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, tarragon (and/or dill) and celery seed with the remaining 2 tablespoons buttermilk, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Stir in snap peas, cabbage and carrot. Set aside.

  • Combine panko and cornmeal in a shallow dish. Remove the chicken from the marinade (discard the marinade) and coat with the panko mixture.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the chicken and cook until browned on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, flip the chicken and cook until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165°F, 5 to 7 minutes more. Serve the chicken with the reserved snap pea slaw.

Serving Size: 3 oz. chicken & 1 cup slaw
398 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 68mg; sodium 644mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 27g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 11mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 5201IU.
