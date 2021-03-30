Peanut Butter Blueberry Energy Balls
These healthy energy balls made with peanut butter, chocolate and dehydrated blueberries deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost. They're no-bake and easy to make with ingredients you probably have on hand, like oats and nut butter. Feel free to experiment with different mix-ins—for example, other dried fruit or chopped nuts—in place of the chocolate chips and blueberries.
EatingWell.com, March 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jamie Vespa
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in the freezer.
Tip
People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 2 balls
Per Serving:
183 calories; fat 9g; sodium 50mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 5g; sugars 11g; saturated fat 2g.