Creamy Watermelon Smoothie

This creamy vegan watermelon smoothie has a subtle coconut flavor thanks to coconut-milk yogurt. Strawberries add color and banana adds a smooth texture while letting the watermelon flavor shine through.

Marianne Williams
EatingWell.com, March 2021

Credit: Victor Protasio

active:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
  • Arrange chopped watermelon evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze until completely frozen, at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours.

  • Cut banana in half crosswise; peel 1 banana half and set aside. (Reserve the remaining banana half for another use.) Place the frozen watermelon, peeled banana half, strawberries, yogurt, agave (or honey) and salt in a blender. Process until completely smooth and creamy, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Divide between 2 glasses. Garnish with watermelon wedges, if desired.

Parchment paper

Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
175 calories; fat 3g; sodium 160mg; carbohydrates 41g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 3g; sugars 27g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 917IU.
