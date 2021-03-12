Pancetta & Pea Quiche

Rating: Unrated

A bit of savory, salty pancetta pairs perfectly with sweet green peas in this quiche. To keep the peas bright green, run them under cool water until they're just thawed and drain well. Look for pre-chopped pancetta to cut down on prep time.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
EatingWell.com, 2021

Credit: Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Set out pie crust to thaw for 10 to 20 minutes.

  • Cook pancetta in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, stirring, until golden brown and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain on a paper-towel-lined plate. Spread the pancetta and peas in the bottom of the crust.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, salt and pepper together in a medium bowl. Pour the mixture over the pancetta and peas in the crust.

  • Set the quiche on a baking sheet and bake until the center is set, 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
276 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 139mg; sodium 540mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 11g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 722IU.
