Pancetta & Pea Quiche
A bit of savory, salty pancetta pairs perfectly with sweet green peas in this quiche. To keep the peas bright green, run them under cool water until they're just thawed and drain well. Look for pre-chopped pancetta to cut down on prep time.
EatingWell.com, 2021
Gallery
Credit: Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
276 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 139mg; sodium 540mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 11g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 722IU.