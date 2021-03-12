Sun-Dried Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Quiche

The concentrated flavor of sun-dried tomatoes balances the mild creaminess of fresh mozzarella cheese. Look for sliced oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes to minimize prep work, and drain them well before adding to the quiche.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
EatingWell.com, March 2021

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Set out pie crust to thaw for 10 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, press sun-dried tomatoes between paper towels to absorb the oil. Spread the sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella in the bottom of the crust.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, salt and pepper together in a medium bowl. Pour the mixture over the sun-dried tomatoes and cheese in the crust.

  • Set the quiche on a baking sheet and bake until the center is set, 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
276 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 141mg; sodium 513mg; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 13g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 458IU.
