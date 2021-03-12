Birthday-Cake Baked Oats

Have your cake and eat it too—every morning—with this fun and filling baked oats recipe inspired by the latest TikTok trend. If you don't have a small blender or food processor, use quick oats and stir the batter together by hand. It will have a more rustic, toothsome texture, but will taste just as celebratory!

Casey Barber
EatingWell.com, March 2021

Credit: Casey Barber

active:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Place oats, brown sugar, baking powder, milk, 2 tablespoons yogurt and vanilla in a small blender or mini food processor. Blend until the oats are finely chopped.

  • Coat 3 silicone or paper muffin cups (placed in a standard muffin tin) or a 6-ounce oven-safe ramekin or baking dish with cooking spray. Pour the batter into the cups or ramekin. With your fingers, sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon rainbow sprinkles evenly over the batter.

  • Bake until domed and golden brown, about 15 minutes (if using muffin cups) or 20 minutes (if using a ramekin). While the oats bake, whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon yogurt with honey to make frosting.

  • Let the oats cool slightly, then top with the yogurt frosting and remaining sprinkles.

You can substitute any type of milk or yogurt, including nondairy options.

Serving Size: 3 muffins or 1 ramekin
Per Serving:
329 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 46mg; carbohydrates 55g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 13g; sugars 23g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 251IU.
