Watermelon Pie
Tapioca thickens the filling in this vibrant and festive watermelon pie. A sweet watermelon flavor shines in this cooling pie with whipped cream and orange zest that elevates the fruitiness. This pie is perfect for a hot summer day.
EatingWell.com, March 2021
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Freeze crust (Step 1) for up to 12 hours. Prepare the pie through Step 5 and refrigerate for up to 12 hours. Continue with Step 6 just before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
347 calories; fat 16g; sodium 122mg; carbohydrates 51g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 3g; sugars 35g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 9g; vitamin a iu 1969IU.