Chicken Sausage & Spinach Quiche

Rating: Unrated

Using precooked chicken sausage cuts way down on prep time. Plus, there are so many varieties available to add layers of flavor. Italian, apple-flavored or breakfast-style varieties all pair well with the spinach in this quiche.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
EatingWell.com, March 2021

Gallery

Credit: Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Set out pie crust to thaw for 10 to 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add spinach to the pan and cook until it's just wilted; 1 minute. Spread the sausage and spinach in the bottom of the crust.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, salt and pepper together in a medium bowl. Pour the mixture over the sausage and spinach in the crust.

  • Set the quiche on a baking sheet and bake until the center is set, 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
247 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 142mg; sodium 401mg; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 11g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 2096IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/14/2021