Chicken Sausage & Spinach Quiche
Using precooked chicken sausage cuts way down on prep time. Plus, there are so many varieties available to add layers of flavor. Italian, apple-flavored or breakfast-style varieties all pair well with the spinach in this quiche.
EatingWell.com, March 2021
Gallery
Credit: Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
247 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 142mg; sodium 401mg; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 11g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 2096IU.