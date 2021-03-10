One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice

This one-pan shrimp and rice recipe makes a great weeknight dinner with easy cleanup. The garlic mellows as it cooks and infuses its flavor into the sweet shrimp and rice in the pan. A squeeze of lemon at the end brightens up the dish.

Liz Mervosh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, March 2021; updated October 2022

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
What Type of Shrimp Can Be Used?

Look for medium-size peeled and deveined raw shrimp. You can use frozen shrimp—simply thaw frozen shrimp in the refrigerator a day before making the recipe. Once the shrimp is thawed, pat dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture.

How to Make One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice

Use long-grain white rice. Long-grain rice is slender and relatively low in starch content. When rinsed and cooked, long-grain rice is light and fluffy with distinct separate grains. Make sure to rinse your rice well, as it helps to get rid of excess starch.

Cover the rice while cooking. We recommend using a deep nonstick skillet with a tight-fitting lid. A tight-fitting lid will keep the steam in the skillet, allowing the rice to cook perfectly.

Add the shrimp during the final 5 minutes of cook time. Shrimp cooks very quickly, so it's important to add the shrimp at the end, arranging them on top of the rice. When cooked, the shrimp will be an opaque pink color.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice white and light green parts of scallions; set aside. Thinly slice dark green scallion parts; set aside. Thinly slice 4 garlic cloves; set aside. Grate the remaining garlic clove using a Microplane grater; set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large, deep nonstick skillet with a tight-fitting lid over medium-high heat. Add the white and light green scallion slices, bell peppers, lemon zest, crushed red pepper and the sliced garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the peppers slightly soften, 5 to 6 minutes. Add rice; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Stir in water and salt; bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover and reduce heat to low. Cook, undisturbed, until the rice is tender, about 20 minutes, arranging shrimp on top of the mixture (do not stir in) during the final 5 minutes of cook time. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until the shrimp are cooked through, about 5 minutes.

  • Combine butter, lemon juice and the grated garlic in a small microwaveable bowl. Microwave on High until the butter is melted, about 25 seconds. Stir the mixture and drizzle over the shrimp. Sprinkle with the reserved dark green scallion slices. Fluff the rice (do not stir in the shrimp) using a fork. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Equipment

Microplane grater, large deep nonstick skillet with lid

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
383 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 122mg; sodium 426mg; carbohydrates 47g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 17g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 8mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 2352IU.
