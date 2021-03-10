One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice
This one-pan shrimp and rice recipe makes a great weeknight dinner with easy cleanup. The garlic mellows as it cooks and infuses its flavor into the sweet shrimp and rice in the pan. A squeeze of lemon at the end brightens up the dish.
What Type of Shrimp Can Be Used?
Look for medium-size peeled and deveined raw shrimp. You can use frozen shrimp—simply thaw frozen shrimp in the refrigerator a day before making the recipe. Once the shrimp is thawed, pat dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture.
How to Make One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice
Use long-grain white rice. Long-grain rice is slender and relatively low in starch content. When rinsed and cooked, long-grain rice is light and fluffy with distinct separate grains. Make sure to rinse your rice well, as it helps to get rid of excess starch.
Cover the rice while cooking. We recommend using a deep nonstick skillet with a tight-fitting lid. A tight-fitting lid will keep the steam in the skillet, allowing the rice to cook perfectly.
Add the shrimp during the final 5 minutes of cook time. Shrimp cooks very quickly, so it's important to add the shrimp at the end, arranging them on top of the rice. When cooked, the shrimp will be an opaque pink color.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Microplane grater, large deep nonstick skillet with lid