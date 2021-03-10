One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice

This was in a list of one pot Mediterranean Diet recipes. It was one pot but not Mediterranean diet as written. I modified it make it align with the diet better. I replaced the white rice with instant brown rice as regular brown rice would take too long to cook. I also replaced the butter with olive oil. These substitutions were fine. I often find recipes on this site to be bland so I often double or triple the spice. I doubled the garlic and tripled the scallions. I kept the red pepper as written. And it was just the right amount. I accidentally added lemon juice at the same time with the zest. I won't do that again as the rice was too lemony. I added quite a bit of salt and pepper which helped. The only real complaint I had was that the bell peppers got mushy. I think I will cook them less next time. Overall, it was tasty enough and easy enough that it will make another appearance at our table. There were no leftovers so I might add an extra 1/2 cup of rice and water to stretch it out a bit more.