Grilled Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette

This easy lemon-herb vinaigrette pairs nicely with grilled meat and veggies alike. Mix and match your favorite herbs to adjust the flavor to fit your meal. Grilling the lemon before juicing it brings out the fruit's sweetness and concentrates its flavors. But if you're not already planning to fire up the grill, this dressing is just as good with plain lemon juice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell.com, March 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

15 mins
15 mins
16
Diabetes Appropriate
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
  • Preheat grill to medium.

  • Grill lemon, cut-side down, until grill marks form, about 4 minutes.

  • Juice the lemon into a medium bowl. Add herbs, shallot, garlic, honey, ground pepper, salt and crushed red pepper; whisk to combine. While whisking, slowly drizzle in oil; continue whisking until well combined.

Serving Size: about 1 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
25 calories; fat 2g; sodium 38mg; carbohydrates 2g; sugars 1g; vitamin a iu 161IU.
