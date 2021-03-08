Asparagus & Feta Quiche

Rating: Unrated

Quickly steaming asparagus in the microwave keeps it bright green and prevents it from becoming mushy in the quiche. For another simple flavor boost, look for feta seasoned with Mediterranean herbs.

Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
EatingWell.com, March 2021

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Set out pie crust to thaw for 10 to 20 minutes.

  • Place asparagus in a microwave-safe dish and add 1/4 inch water. Cover tightly and microwave on High until crisp-tender and bright green, about 2 minutes; drain. Transfer to the pie crust and sprinkle with feta.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Pour over the asparagus and feta in the crust.

  • Set the quiche on a baking sheet and bake until the center is set, 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
250 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 140mg; sodium 401mg; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 10g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 601IU.
