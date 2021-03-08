Caramelized Onion & Mushroom Quiche

Onions and mushrooms are classic quiche ingredients. To make the most of these vegetables and build big flavor fast, sauté sliced red onion and cremini mushrooms until golden brown (about 10 minutes) before adding them to the pie crust.

Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
EatingWell.com, March 2021

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Set out pie crust to thaw for 10 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally until beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring, until the onions are golden brown and the mushrooms reduce by half, about 5 minutes. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and set aside to cool slightly. Transfer the vegetable mixture to the crust.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Pour over the vegetables.

  • Set the quiche on a baking sheet and bake until the center is set, 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
242 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 129mg; sodium 386mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 9g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 263IU.
