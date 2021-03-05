Salad Primavera with Creamy Mustard Vinaigrette

This is a salad where the vegetables really shine and the lettuce plays a supporting role. It requires a bit of work up front to blanch all the veg, but the results are impressive.

Jenni Ridall
EatingWell Magazine, April 2021

Credit: Eva Kolenko

active:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Gluten-Free
High Fiber
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
  • To prepare vinaigrette: Whisk lemon juice, egg yolk, whole-grain and Dijon mustard, shallot, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Slowly stream in oil while whisking until creamy and emulsified. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • To prepare salad: Place a large bowl of ice water by the stove. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat and add salt. Add potatoes and reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Cook until the potatoes are tender when pierced with the tip of a knife but not falling apart, 12 to 15 minutes. With a slotted spoon, immediately transfer the potatoes to the ice bath. Return the water to a boil and blanch broccolini, asparagus and peas in separate batches until tender-crisp, 1 to 3 minutes. Transfer each to the ice bath. Drain the vegetables and pat dry. Cut into bite-size pieces.

  • Arrange the blanched vegetables, lettuce and radishes in a shallow bowl or platter. Drizzle with 1/2 cup dressing (reserve the remaining dressing for another use) and sprinkle with Gouda, almonds and pepper.

Refrigerate vinaigrette (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

Serving Size: 3 cups
Per Serving:
432 calories; fat 27g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 459mg; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 15g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 4mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 3548IU.
