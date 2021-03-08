Whipped Shamrock Shake

Rating: Unrated

Like the first sighting of a robin, a pale green minty Shamrock Shake is an annual reminder that spring is on its way. And when you make a homemade version of this fast-food favorite with real ice cream, milk and a refreshing hint of peppermint, you'll feel even more invigorated for the change of season. It's magically delicious that way!

Casey Barber
EatingWell.com, March 2021

Gallery

Credit: Casey Barber / Good Food Stories LLC

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ice cream, milk, peppermint extract and food coloring in a blender. Blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Pour into 2 tall glasses and top with whipped cream, fresh mint sprigs and/or sprinkles, if desired.

Tips

If you prefer a thicker shake, you can reduce the amount of milk to 1/2 cup.For a festive look, we like the brand Supernatural's Field Day and Into the Woods sprinkles, available from Amazon.

(Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 milkshake
Per Serving:
188 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 35mg; sodium 107mg; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 6g; sugars 20g; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 517IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/09/2021