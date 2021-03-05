Southwest Breakfast Skillet

One skillet is all you need to create this satisfying, veggie-loaded breakfast (or dinner) dish. This skillet is packed with mushrooms, bell pepper and chard to help up your veggie count for the day and is topped with bacon, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.

Sara Haas, R.D.N, L.D.N.
EatingWell.com, March 2021

Recipe Summary

35 mins
35 mins
4
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
High-Protein
Diabetic Appropriate
Nutrition Info
Here's how we made over this recipe to be healthy and diabetes-friendly:

1. All of the vegetables in this dish—the mushrooms, bell peppers, Swiss chard and the potatoes—deliver helpful vitamins and minerals, like fiber, vitamin K from the Swiss chard and vitamin C from the potatoes.

2. To help keep the saturated fat in check (a nutrient people with diabetes need to limit), we use just one slice of bacon per serving and drain off most of the excess fat from the skillet. Plan on chopping the bacon into small pieces, so that each bite will contain a little bit of that lovely bacon flavor.

3. To help add flavor to this skillet without the need for too much salt (another nutrient people with diabetes need to limit) we topped this dish with plenty of fresh cilantro and pico de gallo.

4. Because protein digest slowly, the 17 grams of protein in this breakfast (or dinner) will help to keep your blood sugars balanced and your energy levels stable for longer.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, flipping once, until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a paper-towel-lined plate. Pour off all but 2 teaspoons of the bacon fat.

  • Return the pan to medium heat. Add potatoes and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add water; cover and steam for 5 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Add mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in chard and garlic; cook until the chard is tender and wilted, about 2 minutes more. Crumble the bacon and stir into the mixture.

  • Spread the mixture evenly in the pan. Using the back of a wooden spoon, make 4 indentations. Crack 1 egg into each indentation (see Tip). Season with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cover and cook until the egg whites are set, about 5 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and top with cheese, cilantro and salsa (or pico de gallo).

To make ahead

Prepare bacon (Step 1) and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Tip

Cracking each egg into a small bowl before adding to the skillet makes it easier to remove any unwanted shell.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 egg & 1 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
341 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 200mg; sodium 602mg; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 17g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 3721IU.
