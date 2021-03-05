Southwest Breakfast Skillet

Here's how we made over this recipe to be healthy and diabetes-friendly:

1. All of the vegetables in this dish—the mushrooms, bell peppers, Swiss chard and the potatoes—deliver helpful vitamins and minerals, like fiber, vitamin K from the Swiss chard and vitamin C from the potatoes.

2. To help keep the saturated fat in check (a nutrient people with diabetes need to limit), we use just one slice of bacon per serving and drain off most of the excess fat from the skillet. Plan on chopping the bacon into small pieces, so that each bite will contain a little bit of that lovely bacon flavor.

3. To help add flavor to this skillet without the need for too much salt (another nutrient people with diabetes need to limit) we topped this dish with plenty of fresh cilantro and pico de gallo.