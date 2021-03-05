Southwest Breakfast Skillet
One skillet is all you need to create this satisfying, veggie-loaded breakfast (or dinner) dish. This skillet is packed with mushrooms, bell pepper and chard to help up your veggie count for the day and is topped with bacon, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.
Here's how we made over this recipe to be healthy and diabetes-friendly:
1. All of the vegetables in this dish—the mushrooms, bell peppers, Swiss chard and the potatoes—deliver helpful vitamins and minerals, like fiber, vitamin K from the Swiss chard and vitamin C from the potatoes.
2. To help keep the saturated fat in check (a nutrient people with diabetes need to limit), we use just one slice of bacon per serving and drain off most of the excess fat from the skillet. Plan on chopping the bacon into small pieces, so that each bite will contain a little bit of that lovely bacon flavor.
3. To help add flavor to this skillet without the need for too much salt (another nutrient people with diabetes need to limit) we topped this dish with plenty of fresh cilantro and pico de gallo.
4. Because protein digest slowly, the 17 grams of protein in this breakfast (or dinner) will help to keep your blood sugars balanced and your energy levels stable for longer.
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Prepare bacon (Step 1) and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Tip
Cracking each egg into a small bowl before adding to the skillet makes it easier to remove any unwanted shell.