Roasted Strawberry Panna Cotta

Roasting strawberries brings out their natural sweetness and creates a deep, jammy flavor that plays well with dark chocolate in this panna cotta recipe.

Jenni Ridall
EatingWell Magazine, April 2021

Credit: Eva Kolenko

30 mins
5 hrs 15 mins
6
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
  • Preheat oven to 375˚F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Cut 4 cups strawberries in half and spread evenly on the prepared pan. Roast, stirring every 10 minutes, until very soft and starting to caramelize, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.

  • Transfer the roasted strawberries to a blender, add buttermilk and blend until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl or large glass measuring cup.

  • Combine sugar, milk, 1/2 cup cream and salt in a small saucepan. If using vanilla bean, split in half lengthwise, scrape the seeds and add the seeds and pod to the cream; otherwise, add vanilla extract. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then immediately remove from heat and let steep for 15 minutes.

  • Sprinkle gelatin over water in a small bowl and let bloom for 1 minute. Whisk the bloomed gelatin into the warm cream until dissolved, taking care not to add too much air. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into the strawberry mixture. (Discard solids.) Gently stir to combine. Ladle or pour the mixture into six 6- or 8-ounce ramekins. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours or up to 3 days.

  • Just before serving, combine the remaining 1/4 cup cream and chocolate in a small microwaveable bowl. Microwave on High until the chocolate begins to melt, 30 to 45 seconds. Stir until the chocolate is completely melted. Dice the remaining 1 cup strawberries and combine with mint in a small bowl. Top each panna cotta with a thin layer of chocolate sauce and some of the strawberries.

Refrigerate panna cotta (Steps 1-5) for up to 3 days.

Parchment paper, six 6- or 8-oz. ramekins

321 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 128mg; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 5g; sugars 39g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 9g; vitamin a iu 552IU.
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/05/2021