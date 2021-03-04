Poulet au Vinaigre (Chicken in Vinegar)

Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until foamy. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until brown on both sides, 9 to 12 minutes total. Add garlic, shallot and the remaining pinch of salt; cook for 1 minute. Add tomato paste; cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomato, vinegar and honey, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in broth. Bring to a simmer.