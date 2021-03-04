Poulet au Vinaigre (Chicken in Vinegar)

Rating: Unrated

This classic French dish is typically made with a cut-up whole chicken. But using just one part of the bird, in this case thighs, ensures that the pieces are done at the same time. Serve this saucy braise with mashed potatoes.

Bill Millholland
EatingWell Magazine, April 2021

Gallery

Credit: Ryan Liebe

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Low-Calorie
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Low Carbohydrate
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pat chicken dry and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Place flour in a shallow bowl and toss the chicken in it to coat, shaking off excess. (Discard the remaining flour.)

    Advertisement

  • Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until foamy. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until brown on both sides, 9 to 12 minutes total. Add garlic, shallot and the remaining pinch of salt; cook for 1 minute. Add tomato paste; cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomato, vinegar and honey, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in broth. Bring to a simmer.

  • Reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 15 minutes. Uncover and cook, flipping the chicken occasionally, until the sauce is slightly thickened, 20 to 25 minutes more. Stir in parsley and tarragon.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 3 oz. chicken & 1/2 cup sauce
Per Serving:
386 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 472mg; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 29g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 12mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 1010IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/14/2021