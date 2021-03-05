Trail Mix Cookies

Rating: Unrated

Hit the trail with these soft and chewy trail mix cookies. The peanuts add crunch and cranberries add tart flavor. Chocolate chips and pepitas round out these hearty cookies.

Jasmine Smith
EatingWell.com, March 2021

Credit: Victor Protasio

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
30
Nutrition Profile:
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
  • Preheat oven to 350°F with racks in top third and middle positions. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Stir oats, flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt together in a medium bowl.

  • Beat butter, peanut butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla until just combined, about 15 seconds, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. With the mixer on medium-low speed, gradually add the oat mixture, beating just until combined, about 20 seconds. Fold in cranberries, peanuts, chocolate chips and pepitas until combined.

  • Drop 2-tablespoon portions of the dough at least 1 1/2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets; flatten slightly with your fingers or the bottom of a glass to form 3/4-inch-thick (about 2-inch-round) disks. Bake until very lightly browned around the edges, 10 to 14 minutes, rotating the pans between top and bottom racks halfway through. Let cool on the pans until set, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Parchment paper

Serving Size: 1 cookie
Per Serving:
179 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 70mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 4g; sugars 13g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 104IU.
