Egg Salad & Avocado Toasts with Capers
This creamy egg salad gets a briny boost of flavor from capers and nice crunch from yellow bell pepper and celery.
EatingWell Magazine, April 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate egg salad (Step 1) for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 toast
Per Serving:
372 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 285mg; sodium 516mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 15g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 1563IU.