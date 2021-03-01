Egg Salad & Avocado Toasts with Capers

This creamy egg salad gets a briny boost of flavor from capers and nice crunch from yellow bell pepper and celery.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, April 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
High Fiber
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
  • Mash eggs in a large bowl with a fork or potato masher. Stir in mayonnaise, capers, dill, lemon juice, mustard and hot sauce. Pat bell pepper and celery dry and stir into the egg mixture.

  • Rub one side of each toast with garlic, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with pepper. Divide avocado among the toasts and top with the egg salad. Garnish with celery leaves and parsley, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate egg salad (Step 1) for up to 1 day.

Serving Size: 1 toast
Per Serving:
372 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 285mg; sodium 516mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 15g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 1563IU.
