Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta

The corkscrew-shaped rotini pasta and broccoli florets do such a great job of holding the cream cheese sauce in this easy shrimp-and-broccoli pasta.

Liz Mervosh
EatingWell.com, March 2021

Credit: Victor Protasio

active:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
High-Protein
  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta; cook, undisturbed, for 6 minutes. Add broccoli to the pot; cook, undisturbed, until the pasta is al dente and the broccoli is tender-crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water.

  • Heat oil in a deep, large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 1 minute. Add shrimp and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring and turning the shrimp often, until the shrimp are just slightly translucent in the center, 2 to 3 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high; stir in cream cheese, half-and-half and the reserved 1/2 cup cooking water. Cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce is smooth and slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Add the pasta-broccoli mixture, tarragon, lemon juice and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce coats the pasta, about 2 minutes.

Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
478 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 137mg; sodium 479mg; carbohydrates 56g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 26g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 7mg; saturated fat 8g; vitamin a iu 2759IU.
