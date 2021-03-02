Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta

Heat oil in a deep, large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 1 minute. Add shrimp and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring and turning the shrimp often, until the shrimp are just slightly translucent in the center, 2 to 3 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high; stir in cream cheese, half-and-half and the reserved 1/2 cup cooking water. Cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce is smooth and slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Add the pasta-broccoli mixture, tarragon, lemon juice and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce coats the pasta, about 2 minutes.