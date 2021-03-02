Shrimp & Broccoli Stir-Fry

The broccoli in this simple shrimp-and-broccoli stir-fry absorbs the flavors of the sauce, which also coats the shrimp perfectly. The ingredients can be prepped ahead of time and whipped together in about 15 minutes, making this meal ideal for busy weeknights.

Jasmine Smith
EatingWell.com, March 2021

Credit: Victor Protasio

  • Whisk mirin, tamari (or soy sauce), water, ginger, sesame oil, chile-garlic sauce and cornstarch in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Stir in broccoli and white and light green parts of scallions; cover and cook, undisturbed, until the broccoli just turns bright green, about 2 minutes. Add shrimp; cook, uncovered and stirring often, until the shrimp are almost cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk the sauce and add to the pan; cook, stirring constantly, until the broccoli is tender-crisp, the shrimp are opaque and the sauce has thickened, about 45 seconds. Remove from heat; stir in dark green parts of scallions. Serve with brown rice.

Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Serving Size: 1 1/3 cups stir-fry, 1 cup rice
Per Serving:
455 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 143mg; sodium 586mg; carbohydrates 63g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 24g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 8mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 2517IU.
