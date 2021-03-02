Shrimp & Broccoli Stir-Fry

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Stir in broccoli and white and light green parts of scallions; cover and cook, undisturbed, until the broccoli just turns bright green, about 2 minutes. Add shrimp; cook, uncovered and stirring often, until the shrimp are almost cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk the sauce and add to the pan; cook, stirring constantly, until the broccoli is tender-crisp, the shrimp are opaque and the sauce has thickened, about 45 seconds. Remove from heat; stir in dark green parts of scallions. Serve with brown rice.