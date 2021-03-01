Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake with Yogurt
We chose the classic combination of strawberries and rhubarb for this easy cake, but you can substitute 3 cups of any ripe fruit you'd like. Yogurt adds a creaminess that pulls the whole cake together.
EatingWell Magazine, April 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 slice
Per Serving:
249 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 128mg; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 4g; sugars 20g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 181IU.