Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake with Yogurt

We chose the classic combination of strawberries and rhubarb for this easy cake, but you can substitute 3 cups of any ripe fruit you'd like. Yogurt adds a creaminess that pulls the whole cake together.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, April 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • Toss rhubarb, strawberries and lemon juice in a large bowl.

  • Heat 1/4 cup brown sugar and 2 tablespoons butter in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet, preferably cast-iron, over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the butter melts and the mixture starts to bubble, about 3 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Coat the sides of the skillet with cooking spray. Using a slotted spoon, arrange the strawberry-rhubarb mixture in the pan (discard the juices left behind).

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. In another medium bowl, beat the remaining 3/4 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons butter and oil with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Add yogurt and vanilla and beat until smooth. Add the flour mixture and mix on low speed just until it is incorporated. Spread the batter over the fruit.

  • Bake the cake until it pulls away from the sides and the top is golden brown, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edges and carefully invert the cake onto a serving platter. Let cool for at least 15 minutes more before serving. Serve warm or at room temperature.

1 slice
249 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 128mg; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 4g; sugars 20g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 181IU.
