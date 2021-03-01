Radishes with Green Goddess Dressing

Rating: Unrated

This quick and easy radish recipe will get you ready for spring. Traditional green goddess is made with mayo and sour cream but here we use avocado, buttermilk and yogurt to achieve a lightened-up, creamy dressing.

Breana Killeen
EatingWell Magazine, April 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Heart Healthy
Low-Calorie
Low Cholesterol
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
  • Combine avocado, buttermilk, yogurt, chives, tarragon, garlic, lemon juice, anchovy paste, salt and pepper in a blender. Puree until smooth. Serve with radishes.

To make ahead

Refrigerate dressing for up to 1 day.

Serving Size: about 6 radishes & 1/4 cup dressing
Per Serving:
56 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 219mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 2g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin a iu 87IU.
