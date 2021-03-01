Radishes with Green Goddess Dressing
This quick and easy radish recipe will get you ready for spring. Traditional green goddess is made with mayo and sour cream but here we use avocado, buttermilk and yogurt to achieve a lightened-up, creamy dressing.
EatingWell Magazine, April 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate dressing for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: about 6 radishes & 1/4 cup dressing
Per Serving:
56 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 219mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 2g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin a iu 87IU.