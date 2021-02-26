Chicken & Broccoli with Herb Butter Sauce

This one-pan chicken and broccoli dinner is simple, healthy and packed with flavor. After the chicken roasts, we turn the drippings into a smooth and velvety pan sauce by adding a little stock and butter.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, April 2021

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, skin-side down, and cook, turning once, until golden, 6 to 10 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate; sprinkle both sides with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper.

  • Add broccoli and shallots to the pan and toss to coat with the drippings. Add garlic, sage and rosemary; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Nestle the chicken on top of the vegetables and transfer to the oven. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken without touching bone registers 165°F, about 8 minutes.

  • Place the pan over medium-high heat (careful—the handle will be hot). Push the chicken and vegetables to one side. Stir in stock, scraping up any browned bits, and bring to a simmer. Add butter and cook, stirring frequently, until the sauce thickens, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve the chicken and vegetables with the sauce and rice. Garnish with more sage, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. chicken, 1/2 cup vegetables & 1/2 cup rice
Per Serving:
409 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 121mg; sodium 584mg; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 28g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 15mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 2636IU; vitamin b6 1mg.
