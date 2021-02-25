Grilled Pork Tacos with Jalapeño-Lime Dressing

Rating: Unrated

Maximum flavor in each bite of these colorful tacos comes from tossing the pork and peppers in the dressing rather than just drizzling it on top. Use corn tortillas for their toasty flavor and hearty texture, which stands up perfectly to the grill. Plus, they generally have negligible amounts of sodium.

Karen Rankin
EatingWell Magazine, April 2021

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Gluten-Free
High-Protein
Low-Calorie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a grill to medium-high.

  • Brush peppers and onion with 1 tablespoon oil and season with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Brush pork tenderloin with 1 tablespoon oil and season with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Grill the vegetables until tender and lightly charred, about 4 minutes per side. Grill the pork until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 145°F, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Let the pork rest for 5 to 6 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place the remaining 3 tablespoons oil, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a mini food processor. Pulse until slightly chunky, 10 to 15 times.

  • Grill tortillas until lightly charred, about 1 minute per side. Thinly slice the pork and vegetables. Transfer to a medium bowl, add the cilantro mixture and toss to coat. Serve the pork and vegetables in the tortillas, topped with radish slices and queso fresco. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 tacos
Per Serving:
427 calories; fat 25g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 760mg; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 23g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 10mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 557IU; vitamin b6 1mg.
