Baked Chicken Drumsticks with Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Salad

Tossing the roasted cauliflower and potatoes with the creamy tarragon dressing while they’re hot infuses them with flavor. The cornichons are an unexpected, delicious addition to this potato salad dressing. If you don’t have any on hand, pickles or even relish would be good too.

Breana Killeen
EatingWell Magazine, April 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Gluten-Free
Heart Healthy
Low-Calorie
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 450°F. Coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Toss potato, 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl. Spread evenly on the prepared pan. Add chicken to the pan and sprinkle with 2 teaspoons tarragon and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

  • Roast the chicken and potatoes on the bottom rack for 15 minutes. Stir cauliflower into the potatoes. Continue roasting until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a drumstick without touching bone registers 165°F and the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes more. Move the pan to the upper rack and turn the broiler to high. Broil until the chicken starts to brown, about 3 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, cornichons, shallot and mustard with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1 teaspoon tarragon in the bowl.

  • Transfer the chicken to a serving platter. Add the vegetables and any pan drippings to the dressing and toss to coat. Serve the chicken with the salad.

Serving Size: 3 oz. chicken & 1 cup salad
Per Serving:
353 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 139mg; sodium 586mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 29g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 12mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 136IU; vitamin b6 1mg.
