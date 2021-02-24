Cucumber Juice

Rating: Unrated

This beautiful bright green cucumber juice is packed with fresh cucumber flavor. Coconut water and apple add natural sweetness to this refreshing drink.

Liv Dansky
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Vegan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place cucumber, apple and coconut water in a blender; process until smooth, about 1 minute.

  • Place a fine-mesh strainer over a pitcher. Pour the cucumber juice through the strainer, shaking the strainer gently to encourage straining; discard strained solids and foam.

  • Fill 2 glasses with ice. Divide the juice between the glasses.

Tip

Look for pure unflavored coconut water without added sugar, such as Vita Coco, in the refrigerated section near other flavored waters or near shelf-stable waters and natural fruit juices.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
93 calories; fat 1g; sodium 38mg; carbohydrates 21g; protein 2g; sugars 16g; vitamin a iu 232IU.
